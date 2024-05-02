Assam: Bomb found buried in sand in Chirang

Chirang, May 2: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, a bomb was found buried in sand on the banks of the Champa River in Assam’s Chirang district on Thursday morning.

The bomb was recovered following the apprehension of three KLO members in a raid at Basugaon.

According to sources, the bomb was recovered based on the information provided by the detained KLO members.

The apprehended members were identified as Robin Barman alias Lankeshwar Koch alias Lambu of Hekaipara in Basugaon town, Utpal Roy alias Pankaj Koch of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district, and Dhananjay Barman of Naitamara in Bangagaon district, respectively.

It may be mentioned that the police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the KLO members from a hotel in the station road of Basugaon town during a raid.