Assam: Body of woman goes missing from GMCH morgue

Guwahati, May 2: In surprising turn of events, body of a woman kept in the morgue of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital went missing on Wednesday.

The body was of a woman identified as Lakhimi Chettri, a resident of Amsing, Jorabat and was brought for a post-mortem on May 1.

Reportedly, the body was kept for four days before it went missing on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the body of Lakhimi was mistaken to that of someone else and was taken away in place of another corpse.

An investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.