Assam: Body of teacher who drowned in Brahmaputra River recovered

Jorhat, June 10: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body of the teacher who drowned in the waters of Brahmaputra River in Majuli on Sunday.

According to sources, the SDRF team recovered the body of the teacher, Utpal Saikia (43), after 8 hours of efforts.

Notably, Utpal drowned after a country boat capsized in the waters of the Brahmaputra River in Majuli.

Three people boarded a country boat in the Kordoiguri area to cross the Brahmaputra River. The boat capsized in the mighty river, during which one Utpal Saikia went missing in the river, while the other two were rescued alive.

Utpal is a resident of Bhalukmara village and a teacher by profession.