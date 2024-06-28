Assam: Body of missing youth recovered from Dibru River

Digboi, Jun 28: In a tragic incident, a youth went missing after drowning in the Dibru River in Digboi, Assam, on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at the Nazirating Tamuli Tourist Spot.

As per sources, the youth went to take a bath with his friends, after which the tragic incident occurred.

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team immediately swung into action and initiated a rescue operation, but due to darkness, the SDRF team had to halt their operation and began once again today, successfully recovering the body of the youth.

The youth has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, aged 33.