Assam: Bodies of woman and granddaughter found floating in Bijni pond

Bijni, Jun 17: A tragic incident unfolded where a 60-year-old woman and her granddaughter lost their lives after falling into a pond in Assam's Bijni on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Jaripuddin, No. 2 Goraimari, under the Panbari police station.



According to the information received, the woman and her granddaughter have been missing since Sunday morning.



Later, during the evening hours, the duo’s bodies were found floating, located behind their residence.



Following the incident, police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies.

