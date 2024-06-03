Assam: Boat capsizes in Sonai; minor dead, five missing

Silchar, June 3: One person died and at least five others are missing after a boat capsized at Dakshin Mohanpur, part VIII, under the Sonai police station in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.

Sources in the Cachar District Disaster Management Authority informed that the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. when a country boat with nine people capsized in the lowlands with floodwater.

While four people have been rescued and sent to Sonai PHC for treatment and one person saved himself by swimming across the bank, one 13-year-old among the rescued was declared dead at the hospital.

Police, CQRT and AApda Mitra are currently present at the spot, while SDRF and NDRF teams have been called for rescue operations, DDMA officials said.

Further details are underway.