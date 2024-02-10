Assam Board Exams on Feb 12, 16; Ranoj Pegu instructs officials to maintain discipline and sincerity

Guwahati, Feb 10: In a significant development for students across Assam, the eagerly awaited High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations are set to begin on February 16th and February 12th, respectively. The examinations are slated to conclude on March 13th. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has underscored the importance of discipline and sincerity, instructing all government officers and teachers to carry out their duties diligently.

A staggering 4,25,965 students are gearing up for the HSLC Exam, which will be conducted across 913 examination centres.

Simultaneously, the HS Exam is set to involve 2,80,216 students across 876 examination centres.

Pegu informed that in conjunction with the Chairman of SEBA and AHSEC, as well as key officials from the school education department, a comprehensive review of arrangements for the smooth administration of both exams was conducted with all District Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and school inspectors today. A State Level Examination Supervision Committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of School Education, along with District Level Committees headed by respective District Commissioners, will oversee the examination process.

The minister further informed that all government officers and teachers have been duly instructed to execute their responsibilities with the utmost discipline and sincerity. “I earnestly urge all parents, guardians, and citizens to extend their cooperation to ensure the seamless conduct of these examinations,” Pegu added.

The HS and HSLC Exams are set to commence on February 12th and 16th, respectively, concluding on March 13th. The HSLC Exam will be undertaken by 4,25,965 students across 913 centers, while the HS Exam will involve 2,80,216 students across 876 centers.



In conjunction with the… pic.twitter.com/v9ZOWP6TZy — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 10, 2024



