Assam: BJP worker dies after collapsing during election campaign

Guwahati, Apr 11:In a tragic incident, a BJP worker collapsed during an election campaign in Tinsukia district of Assam.

As per reports, the BJP worker identified as Barek Ahmed fell unconscious, after which he was immediately rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled for the departed soul.

Sonowal mentioned “In a heart-breaking incident, Barek Ahmed, Vice President of @BJP4India Tinsukia district Minority Morcha fell unconscious in an election rally and later breathed his last at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. I am beyond words in this sad moment and extend my deepest condolences and support to his bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.”





