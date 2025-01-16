Assam BJP to announce new state president on January 17

Guwahati, Jan 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the next president of the State BJP would be announced on January 17.

"The election process of our State president will conclude on January 17. Nominations can be submitted till 7 pm tomorrow (Thursday). If there is only a single nomination, then that person will be declared as the new State unit president at 11 am on January 17. In case there is more than one nomination, then the State council members will vote for the party president," Sarma said.

Senior Central BJP leaders Sunil Bansal, Sambit Patra, and Harish Dwivedi will arrive in the city tomorrow and hold discussions with the State leadership of the party

"They will try to arrive at a consensus candidate for the post of State president. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will arrive tomorrow evening in Guwahati and he will be the Central observer for the election. Bhabesh Kalita provided very good leadership to our party in recent years. However, it is the norm in our party that before electing a new president, a team of observers from the Central committee comes and holds discussions with the State leadership with a view to select a consensus candidate," the Chief Minister said.

Asked who is likely to be elected as the next president of the State BJP, Sarma said, "I cannot say today who could be that consensus candidate as the entire process will take place tomorrow. Everything will become clear tomorrow."