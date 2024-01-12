Assam BJP set to commence week long programmes ahead of consecration ceremony of Ram Temple

Guwahati, Jan 12: The Assam BJP is all set to carry out several programmes across the state, ahead of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The programmes will begin from January 18.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state BJP on Thursday at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and several other dignitaries.



The Assam CM further mentioned that the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, which is slated to take place on January 22, will be seen through the big screens installed there.



Earlier, on January 7, CM Sarma also declared January 22 as a ‘Dry Day’ to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

