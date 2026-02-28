Assam BJP seeks third term as Jana Aashirwad Yatra kicks off from Dhekiajuli

Guwahati, Feb 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched its statewide ‘Jana Aashirwad Yatra’ from Dhekiajuli, formally kickstarting its campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and seeking public blessings for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing party workers and supporters, said the yatra marks the beginning of the BJP’s direct outreach to voters across the State.

“You all elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, formed the BJP-led government under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, and again in 2021 you helped us form the government. Throughout these years, we have tried to work for the people of the State,” Sarma said.

Highlighting the party’s decade-long governance, he pointed to what he described as a transformed atmosphere and visible development across Assam.

“Today Assam’s transformed atmosphere and development landscape prove that we have attempted to serve the people wholeheartedly in the past 10 years. There could be mistakes and errors on our end. Maybe we have not been able to meet everyone’s expectations, but we never lacked in making sincere attempts. As a result, we are witnessing a new, secure and developed Assam,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged people to extend their support once again to ensure continuity in governance.

“Help us form the government again. We will take Assam further on the road to development. We will secure Assam and shape it into one of the best States in the country. The welfare of the poor and middle class, including farmers and labourers, will remain our priority,” Sarma added.

BJP State president Dilip Saikia also addressed the gathering, asserting that the Chief Minister represents the aspirations of the entire State.

“We wish to inform those questioning ‘Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma’ that he is not just a BJP leader but the leader of Assam’s 3.50 crore people. We are moving ahead among the public to garner their blessings,” Saikia said.

The party said the yatra would cover districts across Assam in the coming weeks, focusing on public outreach and highlighting the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State.

Earlier, on February 26, Saikia had announced in Jorhat that the BJP would launch the ‘Jana Aashirwad Yatra’ across Assam from February 28 as part of its Assembly poll campaign.

He stated that the yatra aims to seek voters’ support to enable the BJP to form the government for a third consecutive term and continue what he described as the journey of peace, progress and development.