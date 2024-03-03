Assam: BJP rectifies names of LS constituencies after backlash

Guwahati, Mar 3: Following the backlash over the name of constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rectified the names of the constituencies in Assam in their list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Posting the updated list, the BJP said, “The number and name of the parliamentary constituency has been corrected in the list of candidates for Assam state.”

The following is the updated list:

It may be mentioned that while announcing the names of the candidates who will contest in 11 seats, the BJP made a major blunder while assigning the constituencies, raising questions of whether they are aware of the structure, reservation and new names of the constituencies that have changed after the delimitation process.



In the list of candidates announced by the saffron party, the BJP stated Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency as reserved, while Silchar has been shown as unreserved. However, after the delimitation process, only Silchar constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Caste, while Karimganj is unreserved.

In a similar way, there is no constituency in Assam called Mangaldoi and Tezpur Lok Sabha constituencies, as following the delimitation process, the name of the constituency was changed to Darrang-Udalguri and Sonitpur constituencies. The BJP named Dilip Saikia and Ranjit Dutta as candidates for Mangaldoi and Tezpur LS constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency was completely abolished and a new Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency was formed. The name of the candidate for Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency is not included in the BJP's list of candidates, however, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was named as the candidate for the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.