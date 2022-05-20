84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam BJP MLA triggers row after 'piggyback' ride

By IANS
Assam BJP MLA triggers row after piggyback ride
X

Photo: IANS

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 20: Assam BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly constituency, Sibu Misra, has triggered a controversy after a video went viral on social media showing Misra taking a piggyback ride on a water-logged street to inspect the flood situation in his locality.

The netizens accused him of 'insensitive' behaviour, especially at a time when lakhs of people in Assam are reeling under pre-monsoon floods.

In the video, Misra could be seen being carried on the shoulders by a rescue worker to a boat located only a few steps away, in what appeared to be barely knee-deep water.

The netizens lambasted Misra, saying that he was taking advantage of his position and took the piggyback ride while mocking the people affected by the floods. The opposition also slammed the ruling party legislator on this issue.

However, Misra claimed that he was unwell and the worker volunteered to carry him to the boat.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam: Students in Dhemajis Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Assam: Students in Dhemaji's Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Flood submerges many villages in Raha, Minister Pijush Hazarika visits affected areas

Flood submerges many villages in Raha, Minister Pijush Hazarika visits ...

Assam BJP MLA triggers row after piggyback ride

Assam BJP MLA triggers row after 'piggyback' ride

Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam BJP MLA triggers row after piggyback ride

Guwahati, May 20: Assam BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly constituency, Sibu Misra, has triggered a controversy after a video went viral on social media showing Misra taking a piggyback ride on a water-logged street to inspect the flood situation in his locality.

The netizens accused him of 'insensitive' behaviour, especially at a time when lakhs of people in Assam are reeling under pre-monsoon floods.

In the video, Misra could be seen being carried on the shoulders by a rescue worker to a boat located only a few steps away, in what appeared to be barely knee-deep water.

The netizens lambasted Misra, saying that he was taking advantage of his position and took the piggyback ride while mocking the people affected by the floods. The opposition also slammed the ruling party legislator on this issue.

However, Misra claimed that he was unwell and the worker volunteered to carry him to the boat.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam: Students in Dhemajis Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Assam: Students in Dhemaji's Bishnupur attend school in country boats

Flood submerges many villages in Raha, Minister Pijush Hazarika visits affected areas

Flood submerges many villages in Raha, Minister Pijush Hazarika visits ...

Assam BJP MLA triggers row after piggyback ride

Assam BJP MLA triggers row after 'piggyback' ride

Similar Posts
X
X