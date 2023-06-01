Assam: BJP leader Rakhi Kundu accused of cheating in HSLC exam

Dhubri, June 1: Rakhi Kundu, Vice President of the Dhubri District BJP Mahila Morcha, has been accused of cheating in the recently held HSLC examination.

Kundu's brothers, Joybrata and Debabrata Kundu, have written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, alleging that Kundu enrolled herself for the exam from two different schools, but did not appear for the exams herself. Instead, they alleged that, someone else wrote the exams on her behalf.

The letter states that Kundu enrolled for the exam from Hadurhat Dharmasala HS School as a student of Motirchar Girls High School and at Jaruarchar Public High School, as a student of Majerchar Katlamari High School.

However, she did not appear for the exams at either school. Instead, she was seen attending various family functions and Party Meetings during the exam period. It is also alleged that she was out of station most of the days during the period of examination.

The letter also states that Kundu was expelled from the same examination last year for cheating. “This shows that she has a history of cheating and is not a genuine student” and this year she appeared as a “General Candidate from one centre and as a OBC Candidate from other”.

The letter concludes by requesting the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the BJP leader.

Following the allegations, the BJP has suspended Kundu from her post of Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha until the investigation is complete. In a letter, from the party District President dated 31/5/2023, he wrote that the allegations against her had "damaged the image of the Party".

“She should be debarred from appearing for the HSLC examination in future and her results could be cancelled. She must face criminal charges”, Joybrata Kundu demanded while talking to this correspondent.

Meanwhile, the allegations against Kundu have raised serious questions about the integrity of the HSLC examination. This has also highlighted the need for stricter measures to prevent cheating in exams.

If the allegations against Kundu are true, it would be a major scandal. It would also be a blow to the reputation of the BJP Mahila Morcha. The party has been quick to distance itself from Kundu, but the damage has already been done.

The allegations against Kundu have also raised questions about the security of the HSLC examination. “If someone can cheat so brazenly, it raises questions about the security measures in place. The Board of Secondary Education will need to do a serious review of its security procedures”, Joybrata added.

Joybrata concludes saying that the case of Rakhi Kundu is a reminder that cheating is a serious problem. It is also a reminder that there are people who will try to cheat the system. The Board of Secondary Education and the authorities need to do everything they can to prevent cheating and protect the integrity of the HSLC examination.