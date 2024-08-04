Assam BJP leader Manoj Kr Mahanta suspended from party

Jorhat, August 4: In a major blow, the state BJP suspended State Executive Member Manoj Kumar Mahanta for violating party rules. The sacked leader, who had served the party for 32 years, had mentioned that he had made some comments in the interests of the party, and that had led to his suspension.

In the BJP's victory spree, the sacked leader mentioned that many workers of the party had been neglected or deprived of certain benefits of the party, and that has acted to the party's detriment.



Mahanta added that even if the devoted party workers are sacked, they will not act against the party and have expressed distress by pointing out that a number of unlawful elements have been united under the party. He further expressed his concerns with the party's condition and activities.



It may be mentioned that the suspended leader played a key role in strengthening the organisational base of the BJP in Sivasagar and Teok.

