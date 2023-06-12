Assam BJP leader killed, body dumped on road

Guwahati, June 12: In a gruesome act, a BJP leader was allegedly found brutally murdered in Goalpara district of Assam on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jonali Nath, a resident of Matia, and was working as a District Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Goalpara.

Reportedly, some unidentified miscreants allegedly killed her and dumped her body on road before fleeing the spot.

Locals spotted the body on National Highway 17 near Shalpara in Krishnai and informed the police. Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

It is to be mentioned that several injury marks were found on the body of the victim indicating that she was assaulted before death. Locals claimed that she was last seen on Sunday afternoon at a market.

Meanwhile, police has initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the alleged murder and to arrest the miscreants involved.