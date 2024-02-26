Assam: BJP leader found hanging from tree in Sonapur

Guwahati, Feb 26: In yet another shocking incident, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Sonapur area amidst allegations of an extramarital affair.

According to sources, the BJP leader has been identified as Ram Chettri, who is reportedly affiliated with the OBC morcha wing and hails from Sonapur’s Borbila.



Chettri escaped from his village after the husband of the woman, with whom he had an extramarital affair, lodged a formal complaint at the Sonapur Police Station, reports said.



Later, he was found hanging from a tree near the village.



Prima facie, suggest it to be a suicide case; however, a detailed investigation would reveal the exact cause of death.

