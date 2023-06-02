85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: BJP leader arrested on fraud charges in Hailakandi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: BJP leader arrested on fraud charges in Hailakandi
Representational image

Guwahati, Jun 2: Following the footsteps of Moon Ingti another BJP leader has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The BJP leader identified as Ansarul Hoque Choudhury was arrested on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from people who were looking for a job

According to reports, Choudhury is the Executive Member of Assam BJP Minority Morcha.

Further investigation over the matter is on.

The Assam Tribune


