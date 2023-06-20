Assam BJP leader arrested for thrashing couple who didn't attend Nadda's rally

Guwahati, June 20: A BJP youth leader has been arrested in Assam's Sivasagar for allegedly thrashing a couple because they did not attend a rally of the party's National President J.P. Nadda held in the district on June 18.

A senior police officer of the district said on Tuesday: "The BJP youth leader identified as Angshuman Bora was arrested on Monday night from Sivasagar's Gaurisagar area."

Nadda addressed the rally in Charing that falls under the Amguri Assembly constituency.

However, the attendance of the public was much below expectation, irking the local BJP leaders.

Bora, who is a general secretary at the Gaurisagar mandal unit of the party, went to the house of a local Tomas Sangma.

It has been alleged that the accused thrashed Sangma's wife, Purnima badly while Tomas was away.

Purnima Sangma told reporters: "I work as a daily labourer in a hotel here. I could not go to the rally because of my work but Angshuman Bora was not ready to hear that. He came to our house and beat me with a piece of wood."

The lady has been injured seriously and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Tomas Sangam said: "Bora also thrashed me when I was returning to my home from the market. I tried to explain to him that as we both are daily labourers, we cannot afford to miss our work. But he continued beating me."

Following a complaint lodged by the couple at the Gaurisagar police station, the BJP youth leader was arrested.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.