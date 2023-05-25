Assam: BJP leader arrested for extorting money from individuals to provide jobs

Guwahati, May 25: A BJP leader on Wednesday was arrested on suspicion of fraud in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Moon Ingtipi, secretary of BJP's Kisan Morcha, Karbi Anglong

Sources claimed that Ingtipi allegedly extorted huge amount of money from people who were looking for a job

Up to this point, Ingtipi is accused of extorting almost Rs 9.52 crores from these helpless individuals

Eventually Ingtipi was taken into custody by the police based on the complaints by the victims.

It may be mentioned that Ingtipi allegedly used the names of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, to demand money from the victims.

Following the incident Ingtipi was relieved of her duties as BJP's Kisan Morcha secretary.