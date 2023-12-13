Assam: BJP appoints Swapna Bania as new president of Mahila Morcha, Angoorlata Deka relieved

Guwahati, Dec 13: In a significant development, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Wednesday that Swapna Bania will take over as the new president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Assam. This decision comes as Angoorlata Deka is relieved of her duties as the current president of the Mahila Morcha.



Swapna Bania, previously serving as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha, has been entrusted with the leadership role in the women's wing of the party.



Simultaneously, Angoolata Deka addressed the public through social media, revealing that her departure from the position was a result of presenting her personal responsibilities to the party. Expressing gratitude, Deka acknowledged the party's decision and emphasised that it was due to personal obligations.



In her statement, the outgoing president extended warm congratulations to Swapna Bania, the newly appointed Mahila Morcha State President.















