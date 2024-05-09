Assam: Biswanath school shines with 100% pass percentage in HS results

Biswanath, May 9: A school in Assam’s Biswanath district achieved a flawless 100 percent passing rate in the recently announced higher secondary results on Thursday.

The students of Pabhoi Senior Secondary School, located in Pabhoi under the Biswanath district, brought laurels to the school.

Out of the total students at the school, 2 passed with distinction, 16 secured first division, 23 in second division, and nine in third division.

According to sources, most of the students at the school who passed with flying colours are below the poverty line. These students had to face a lot of difficulties in travelling to Biswanath Nagar and acquiring education. This is why, in 2020, Dr. Ranjan Gogoi came forward to teach students with poor backgrounds at a very low cost in this remote area.

To educate the poor students of the remote area during the COVID pandemic, Dr. Gogoi established the Pabhoi Senior Secondary School. Since then, the students of the said school have been able to bring glory to Biswanath by consistently doing well in the examinations, sources said.

It is learned that two girls from the school brought pride to the school by securing a good percentage. Yogita Barua, a student at Pabhoi Senior Secondary School, secured 95 percent, and Debjani Borkotoky secured 90 percent in the arts stream. Both the girl students were taught completely free of cost by the school authorities. Due to this, Dr. Ranjan Gogoi said that he has a lot of self-satisfaction with the students of the school.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ranjan Gogoi has been providing treatment to the people residing near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, which is away from Biswanath, for just Rs. 10, and this step taken for the poor students has been appreciated by all the people.