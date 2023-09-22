Assam: 'Biswanath Ghat' selected as Best Tourism Village of India 2023

Guwahati, Sep 22: A proud moment for the people of Assam as the state’s Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the best tourism village of India for the year 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism.

The news has been informed by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the micro blogging site ‘X’ on Friday.

Biswanath Ghat is located towards the south of Biswanath Chariali Town populary known as "Gupta Kashi".

It may be mentioned that, around 791 applications from 31 States & UTs, Biswanath Ghat have been selected as the best tourism village.





Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism.



Selected from amongst 791 applications from 31 States & UTs, Biswanath Ghat's selection reflects the huge efforts that our Govt have taken in promoting… pic.twitter.com/kH0ukTFhOA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2023



