Assam: Biker trampled to death by jumbos in Hojai

Guwahati, April 27: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-ol man was allegedly trampled to death by a herd of jumbos on Wednesday night in Hojai district of Assam.

The deceased who was identified as Sareth Samse was reportedly confronted by a herd of tuskers while he was on his way towards Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong district on his two-wheeler.

Upon seeing the herd of elephants, Samse halted his bike but he was then charged and trampled by a tusker before he got a chance to flee the area.

Following the incident, the victim sustained serious injuries and was sent to hospital for medical assistance by some locals who spotted him.

However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. It is known that Samse was employed at the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project.