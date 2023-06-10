Assam: Bhattadev University roof collapes; employee seriously injured

Bajali, Jun 10: An employee of Bhattadev University sustained serious injury after a part of roof of the building collapsed on him on Saturday.

The injured employee has been identified as Naba Sarma. Following the incident, Sarma was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the students of the university complaint that the building’s wall and roof have several cracks but despite their repeated complaints, the students alleged that the authority paid no heed into the concerns raised by them.

It may be mentioned that Bajali College which was established in 1955 was upgraded to Bhattadev University in the year 2019.















