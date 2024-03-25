Assam: Bharat Narah quits Congress after wife denied ticket

Guwahati, Mar 25: A setback for the Assam Congress party as senior party leader, MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Sunday.

The resignation letter came just after stepping down from his role as the chairman of the party’s media cell.

In his resignation letter, Narah wrote, “I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.”

It may be mentioned that the decision to resign from the party was followed by the denial of a party ticket to his wife, Ranee Narah, for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.











