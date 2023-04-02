Assam: Betel nuts worth Rs. 40 lakh seized by Karimganj Police

Karimganj, April 1: Karimganj Police on Saturday seized Burmese betel nut worth Rs. 40 lakh at the Nagra area along Assam-Mizoram border under Bazaricherra Police station.

Reportedly, police intercepted a truck bearing registration No. TR 05A 1531 which was on the way to Assam from Mizoram, and seized 3,000 quintals of Burmese betel.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot while the handyman was arrested.

''The estimated market value of the seized Burmese betel nut is Rs 40 lakh,'' police added.





In an ops by Nagra PP staff an SML truck was intercepted at Nagra area under Bazaricherra PS and recovered 3920 kgs of suspected Burmese Betel nuts.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/RGEcjv1DM9 — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) April 1, 2023



