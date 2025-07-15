Assam begins extensive survey of char areas to identify residents & security gaps

Guwahati, July 15: The Government of Assam has started a survey of the char areas of the State to ascertain the number of people living there. The Justice Biplab Sarma committee formed by the Central government for recommending measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord had also suggested a detailed survey of the chars.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that teams of officers and other employees are being sent to the char areas to verify on the ground, while drones are also being used for the purpose. Sources revealed that only mapping the chars would not serve the desired purpose and getting details of the people living there would be an-other major challenge.

Some chars are of permanent nature, while some appear only during winter, remaining submerged during the rainy season. After every rainy season, new chars also appear on the rivers, mostly in the Brahmaputra. The government does not have an exact map of chars and details of the people living there. The ongoing survey will bring out the details.

The chars are mostly out of the eyes of the administration and there is very less security cover. That is why, no one knows whether the chars are occupied by Indian citizens or immigrants. Moreover, no one knows where criminal elements are taking shelter on the chars. A large number of chars are located near the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district and illegal migrants can easily take shelter on these chars before moving into the mainland.

There are BSF posts in the chars that are of permanent nature and a border fencing has also been constructed on the Masalabari char as the international border crosses right through it. But the condition of the smaller chars is not known to anyone and the administration is also not aware whether any criminal activity is going on there.

Giving an example of people fanning out to the mainland from the chars, official sources said that during the recent eviction drive in the Chapar area of Dhubri district, around 90 per cent of the evicted people went back to the chars, where they were staying earlier.

Asked whether land pattas would be allotted to people after completion of the char survey, sources admit ted that it is a complex issue and a political decision would have to be taken. "In case of people of chars in Dhemaji you know who the people are. But the situation is complex in places like Dhubri. The government will have to verify the nationality of the people before allotting land pattas," sources added.

The Justice Biplab Sarma committee had suggested that after carrying out a survey of the chars, land pattas should be given to the indigenous people.