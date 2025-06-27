Assam becomes first state to introduce Indian sign language as elective subject in Class XI

Guwahati, June 27: In a landmark move towards inclusive education, Assam has become the first State in the country to introduce Indian Sign Language (ISL) as an elective subject for students of Class XI from the academic year 2025-26.

The introduction of sign language as part of the senior secondary curriculum aims to benefit students with hearing disabilities, and create new academic and career opportunities for all learners. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that seventy students have already enrolled for the subject this year, indicating early interest and positive reception.

The course, launched under the Assam State School Education Board, is being viewed as a significant policy step in making mainstream education more inclusive and accessible.

The move aligns with the broader goals of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the National Education Policy, 2020, both advocating for inclusive classrooms and equal learning opportunities for students with disabilities.

Educators and disability rights advocates have welcomed the announcement, and have called for adequate teacher training, development of accessible learning materials, and long-term efforts to ensure that Indian Sign Language is meaningfully integrated into the State’s education system.

By

Staff Reporter