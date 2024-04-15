Assam: Bear creates panic in Namdang

Margherita, April 15: The appearance of a bear in Namdang at Assam’s Margherita triggered fear among the residents, prompting them to gather to catch a glimpse of the animal. However, as the crowd grew, the bear sought refuge in a nearby tree.

Meanwhile, concerned individuals in the area swiftly informed the regional forest officer in the area about the situation to ensure the safety of both the public and the bear.

Responding to the call, a team promptly arrived at the scene and are trying to guide the bear back into the forest, away from populated areas.