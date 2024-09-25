Assam battles dengue surge: Over 1,000 cases reported & counting

Guwahati, Sept 25: Assam has witnessed a significant surge in Dengue cases. Over 1,000 positive cases have been reported across the State till date.

Among the reported cases, more than 800 Dengue cases were reported from July till date this year. As per official data, this year Assam reported around 214 Dengue cases in July, around 293 cases in August and around 336 cases in September (till date).

This year, the highest number of Dengue cases (360) were reported in Dima Hasao, followed by Jorhat (73) and Kamrup (Metro) (72) districts. However, no person has died due to Dengue this year in Assam. According to officials of the Health department, except South Salmara-Mankachar and Tamulpur, all other districts of the State have reported Dengue cases this year.

The Health department has already sent a high-level team to Dima Hasao to assess the situation and to take the necessary measures to contain the outbreak.

According to senior officials of the Health department, in Kamrup (Metro), localities like Bhaskar Nagar, Geetanagar and areas near RG Baruah Road were identified as the most affected ones in the east zone area.

The east zone of the district has reported around 47 positive Dengue cases so far, followed by the capital zone (11), south zone (8), west zone (3) and Sonapur block (3).

Among the affected areas, around 12 localities have been identified as hotspots for the disease.

In 2023, Kamrup (Metro) had 157 positive Dengue cases with no casualties. Senior officials of the Health department informed that the rate of reported cases in the corresponding period of this year is higher than the previous year.

During this corresponding period, last year Assam had recorded more than 5,950 positive Dengue cases with six casualties.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, senior officials of the Health department informed that extensive source reduction drive of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito is underway in all the affected areas.

“As part of the source reduction drive, we have engaged domestic breeding checkers, release Guppy fish, mass awareness, fogging, etc., in the affected areas,” a senior official of the Health department said. In Guwahati, the department is conducting house-to-house source reduction drive in every affected area.

“We are eliminating both sources having larva and without larva. House-to-house fogging, community awareness, impregnation of bed net, community awareness, larvicide spray and release of larvivorous fish are some of the preventive measures taken,” an official said.

-By Staff Reporter