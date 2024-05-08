Assam: Barpeta voter devastated to find her name deleted from list

Barpeta, May 8: As Assam was set to complete the final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a woman came to cast her vote in Barpeta only to find that her name was deleted.

According to sources, the incident took place in Dangarkuchi village under Barpeta parliamentary constituency, where the woman, identified as Jamuna Das, could not exercise her franchise.

Jamuna Das, who has exercised her franchise in the Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Village Panchayat elections in the past, was surprised to find out that her name was deleted from the voters’ list when she came to the polling booth to cast her vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Later, when asked what led to the situation, officials on duty informed that her name was not on the voters’ list.

Jamuna Das, who has been voting for so many years, is devastated at not being able to exercise her right to vote.