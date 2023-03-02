84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Barpeta police busts 11 gamblers at Kharuapara

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Barpeta police busts 11 gamblers at Kharuapara
Barpeta, March 2: In a major crackdown to eradiacte gamblers in Barpeta, Barpeta Sadar police station in-charge Ranjan Doley conducted a raid at Kharuapara where they arrested 11 gamblers on Tuesday.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Ajgar Ali, Shahjahan Ali, Sukur Ali, Taher Ali, Abbas Ali, Aqabbar Ali, Moisal Haque, Alam Ali, Akbar Ali, Jamal Ali and Jangser Ali.

Furthermore, police seized 120 pairs of playing cards, including cash and five mobile phones from the gamblers.

Doley further stated that a case has been registered and investigation over the matter is still on.





