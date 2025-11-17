Assam bans inter-district movement of pigs amid surge in African Swine Fever

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Assam government has imposed an immediate ban on inter-district movement of live pigs following an “alarming” surge in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases across the state, officials said.

The sale of pork has also been prohibited in seven severely affected districts—Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh—according to an order issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department on Sunday.

ASF, which carries a 100% mortality rate, has caused extensive damage to Assam’s piggery sector, the order stated.

Cases have been rising rapidly since January, with 297 epicentres detected statewide, and a higher concentration in the seven affected districts. Notably, 84 new epicentres were identified in October alone.

Invoking provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the government has banned the inter-district movement of live pigs until further notice to prevent the spread of the disease.





With inputs from PTI