Assam: Baksa man arrested in alleged 'Love Jihad' case

Barpeta, June 27: A 20-year-old man from Baksa district was arrested on charges of allegedly concealing his religious identity to pursue a romantic relationship with a Hindu girl.

The incident has sparked controversy and raised concerns about so-called “love jihad” in the region.



According to police reports, the accused, whose name has been withheld, allegedly posed as a Hindu man named Rana Saha on social media platforms to interact with the victim. The family of the girl claims he used fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram to build a relationship with her.



Members of the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindu organisation, apprehended the young man and handed him over to the authorities at Barpeta Road police station. The victim's sister has also filed a formal complaint against the accused.



The police have registered a case (No. 15/24) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to cheating, criminal intimidation, and outraging religious feelings. Additionally, charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been included, suggesting the victim may be a minor.

