Assam: Bajali DSP arrested in corruption case

Bajali, September 4: In a significant incident, DSP of Bajali district Puskal Gogoi has been arrested by CID in connection to the Bajali Corruption case.

Earlier (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma, Bhawanipur Police Outpost IC Debajit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan, Bajali SP’s driver Deepjoy Roy and home guard Nabir Ahmed have been arrested by the CID.

It may be mentioned that the CID on Friday detained seven police personnel at its head office at Ulubari in Guwahati, Assam over the alleged extortion-related case.

As per report, the investigation, which began in early August following a complaint by a supari trader, led to the detention of the police officials.

A criminal case was registered on August 31 by the CID, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused police officials.

The accused were brought to the CID for questioning and investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that people, who are involved in the Bajali corruption case, will be arrested if found guilty.