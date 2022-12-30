Assam: Authorities intensify checks on rash and drunk driving ahead of New Year's Eve

Guwahati, Dec 30: As New Year's eve is just around the corner, the Assam Police and district administrations have upped the ante to check on drunk and rash driving to ensure a peaceful celebration in the State.

Last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to people to refrain from drunk and rash driving following which the state government launched a week-long drive to spread awareness in order to ensure zero drunken driving deaths in the state. He himself took to the streets to boost the morale of the policemen on duty.

Similarly, this year also, the authorities are preparing ground to conduct intensified checks for drunk driving across the State on the year end. Besides making special security arrangements, the cops have intensified patrolling, random checking of drunk driving and surveillance of picnic spots.

In Biswanath Chariali, the authorities concerned have initiated a unique way to impart awareness to the public by distributing pamphlets on traffic rules. While speaking to The Assam Tribune, an official said, "We are conducting an awareness drive in Biswanath Nagar by urging the public to comply with the traffic rules. We don't want any parent or public to lose their child in a road accident. For this, the traffic wing of Biswanath Chariali police station took a special step in Biswanath Nagar. Usually, the police or the traffic police seem to be taking strict action against those violating traffic rules, but the police adopted a soft approach in the case of violation such traffic rules. All the drivers have been provided a leaflet each for complying with the Motor Vehicles Act."





The leaflet mentions about the use of helmet while driving two-wheelers, using seatbelts while driving all the time, to avoid- using mobile phones while driving, over-speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and avoid picking passengers in freight vehicles etc.





In Chirang, the police and transport department conduct a raid against drunk drivers on December 29 at Bhur Tinali under Runikhata in Chirang. In the evening, several drunk drivers were fined by the police and transport department during a search operation led by Chirang District Transport Officer Deepak Patowary and in collaboration with Chirang district deputy superintendent of police.









The Kamrup Metro District Administration has also intensified patrolling and random checking of drunk driving in the District.

Under the aegis of Kamrup(M) District Administration, enforcement and checking drive by Transport and Enforcement Officials are underway to check menace of drunk driving. Requesting cooperation from citizens of Guwahati in this regard. @CMOfficeAssam @TransportAssam pic.twitter.com/gkSeVHDRSr — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure safety of the public and the conservation of environment, the Kamrup Metro District administration has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) in accordance to which any individual or group is advised not to enter the picnic spot without proper intimation and permission from the concerned authority. It further says that stern action would be taken against those who are found ignoring SOPs and fine will be imposed on violators.







