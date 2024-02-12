Assam: Attendance of HS exam candidates to be taken online

Guwahati, Feb 12: Keeping up with the digital age, the attendance of students appearing for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024 under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which is set to begin on Monday afternoon (February 12), will reportedly be registered through online mode.

The HS examination under AHSEC is scheduled to begin from Monday and conclude on March 13, 2024. A total of 2,80,216 candidates across Assam will appear for the examination, of which 1,39,486 are male candidates and 1,42,732 are female candidates.