Assam athletes shine at National Arm Wrestling Championship

Sonitpur, June 10: Two athletes from Assam, Diman Nath and Kaustav Hazarika, have brought laurels to the state by excelling in the 4th National Arm Wrestling Championship 2024 under the banner of the Board of Control for Arm Wrestling in India (BCAI).

The event, which was held at Duliajan Club from June 6 to 8, saw the duo from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district clinch top honours.

Diman Nath won gold and a silver medal in the 78 kg category. His performance earned him a selection for the upcoming Asian Championship. Similarly, Kaustav Hazarika secured a silver medal, ensuring his place in the Asian Championship.

Several organisations in Dhekiajuli came together to welcome and congratulate Diman and Kaustav for their remarkable achievements.

The National Arm Wrestling Championship was organised by the All Assam Arm Wrestling Sports Association with support from the Duliajan Arm Wrestling Association.