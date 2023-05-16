Assam: At least 11 injured in road accident at Raha

Guwahati, May 16: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people sustained grave injuries in a road accident which took place in Raha area of Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday evening.

Reportedly, the accident occurred when a four-wheeler vehicle allegedly collided head on with a rickshaw which was attempting to cross a four-lane road along the National Highway at Saragaon.

Following the crash, the rickshaw which was carrying 10 passengers was left in a mangled state. All the passengers were grievously injured along with the driver of the four-wheeler verna vehicle.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. Most of the victims were in serious conditions.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that police arrived much later after the accident. They also claimed that all the injured victims including several women were returning from a religious recitation when the verna rammed into the rickshaw.