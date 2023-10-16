Assam: Assistant DC of Kamrup held for accepting bribe

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Oct 16: The anti-corruption wing of Assam government arrested the Assistant District Commissioner of Kamrup for allegedly accepting bribe.
The official, identified as Dipankar Kalita, has been caught red-handed by vigilant sleuths for accepting money in a land demarcation matter.
A raid was conducted by the vigilance sleuths following which the official was caught.
As per sources, the anti-corruption branch is raiding the assistant commissioner's room.
