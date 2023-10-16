Assam: Assistant DC of Kamrup held for accepting bribe

Guwahati, Oct 16: The anti-corruption wing of Assam government arrested the Assistant District Commissioner of Kamrup for allegedly accepting bribe.

The official, identified as Dipankar Kalita, has been caught red-handed by vigilant sleuths for accepting money in a land demarcation matter.

A raid was conducted by the vigilance sleuths following which the official was caught.

As per sources, the anti-corruption branch is raiding the assistant commissioner's room.





2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Dipankar Kalita, ACS, Executive Magistrate in the O/O DC, Kamrup, after he accepted bribe for land demarcation related matter. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) October 16, 2023



