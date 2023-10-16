85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Assistant DC of Kamrup held for accepting bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Assistant DC of Kamrup held for accepting bribe
X

AT Photo 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Oct 16: The anti-corruption wing of Assam government arrested the Assistant District Commissioner of Kamrup for allegedly accepting bribe.

The official, identified as Dipankar Kalita, has been caught red-handed by vigilant sleuths for accepting money in a land demarcation matter.

A raid was conducted by the vigilance sleuths following which the official was caught.

As per sources, the anti-corruption branch is raiding the assistant commissioner's room.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X