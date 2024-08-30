Assam Assembly passes two major bills during autumn session

Guwahati, Aug 30: The Assam Legislative Assembly passed two major bills, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill and the Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill during the ongoing autumn session on Thursday.

The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill was proposed to protect the land rights of vulnerable communities and protection of cultural identity and land rights of villages that inhabit 100 per cent SC/ST community.

The bill will now allow the creation of heritage blocks to protect land areas in and around iconic heritage institutions like Satra areas of Majuli, Barpeta, Batadrava etc. and monuments of the state.

Meanwhile, the Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill was proposed with the aim to mitigate the issue of flash floods in urban areas by protecting the water bodies.

Furthermore, Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, the Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill, Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill and Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill were among other bills were passed in the Assembly.