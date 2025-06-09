Dibrugarh Airport is now Dr Bhupen Hazarika airport

Guwahati, June 9: The Assam Legislative Assembly, on Monday, unanimously passed the resolution to rename Dibrugarh Airport as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport.

Taking to a microblogging site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “...This will be a befitting tribute to the legacy of the Bharat Ratna, whose contributions to Assam and Bharat are unparalleled.”

During the special session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister announced a series of events and initiatives to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Hazarika, laying out the roadmap for his birth centenary celebrations under the guidance of a 50-member committee constituted for the purpose.

“On September 8 this year, we will begin the celebrations with a grand event at Khanapara in Guwahati, where 1,000 youth will sing ‘Axom Amar Rupahi’ in unison,” Sarma said, adding that the first meeting of the centenary committee was held recently.

The next phase of the celebrations will be spread across locations closely associated with Hazarika’s life and work — including Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, where he pursued his professional career and enjoyed a large fan base. Events will also be held in these states to highlight his pan-Indian appeal.

"The centenary celebrations will conclude on September 8, 2026, with a mega event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi," he added.

In addition to cultural programmes, a number of legacy initiatives have been planned. A commemorative coin in Hazarika’s honour is being proposed, and a dedicated academic chair will be introduced at Banaras Hindu University to promote research on his life and works.

The state government will also publish a comprehensive book chronicling the significant events and contributions of Hazarika’s life.

“The book will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed to colleges, universities, libraries and institutions across the country. Our aim is to ensure that the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika reaches every Indian household,” Sarma said, adding that 10 lakh copies would be distributed in the state itself.

Appealing for public participation, the Chief Minister said, “Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary should not be seen as a government function. He was a people’s artist, a beloved son of Assam. I urge everyone to do everything in their power to keep his legacy alive.”