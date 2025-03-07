New bills grant Governor control over Autonomous Councils if polls are 'impractical'

Guwahati, Mar 7: The State Assembly on Thursday passed amendment bills related to seven autonomous councils, which authorise the governor to take over their functioning if holding elections is found to be "impractical" even at the end of the mandated extended term of the elected committees.

Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu placed the Mising Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Deori Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Tiwa Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to the Bills, if "the Governor is satisfied that circumstances so exist which render holding of the elections impracticable, beyond the term of office or the extended term," he may assume to himself all or any of the powers and functions of the general council and the executive council and appoint such person, or interim committee, or any authority to exercise the powers and functions of these councils.

Referring to an amendment specific to the Tiwa Autonomous Council, besides the power of the governor, Pegu said that two seats have been increased in the general council.

The general council will consist of 42 members, out of which 38 will be directly elected and four will be nominated by the government from the groups of communities residing in the council area.

The State Assembly also passed the Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill, 2025, and the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.





By

Staff Reporter