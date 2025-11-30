Assam Assembly passes Bill to set up district land tribunals in tribal belts

Guwahati, Nov 30: The State Assembly on Saturday passed the Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025 which seeks to establish independent district land tribunals in tribal belts and blocks for adjudication of matters relating to alienation of land in protected areas, eviction of unauthorized occupants and other connected issues.

"The legislation aims to strengthen land governance by providing a specialized, quasi-judicial mechanism to enforce land rights to protected classes, and address violations under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

This is in implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985," the objective of the law stated.

Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta said the tribunals will fast track resolution of land related cases in tribal belt and block problems, which are being presently dealt with district commissioners. Initially, the tribunals will be set up in 11 districts which have tribal belts and blocks.

The tribunals will be headed by a retired district or additional district judge.

The tribunals, to be vested with powers of civil court, will have the power and jurisdiction to entertain appeals and petitions and revise decisions in revenue cases.