87 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Assembly passes bill to create Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council

By The Assam Tribune
File image of an aerial view of the Assam legislative Assembly session (Photo:@AjantaNeog/X)

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Assam Assembly on Friday passed a legislation for setting up a welfare council for people of Karbi tribe residing outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area.

Minister for Tribal Affairs (Plain) Ranoj Pegu moved 'The Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2025' for consent, which was passed by a voice vote.

It will lead to the formation of a welfare council for Karbi people who do not live within the autonomous council area under Sixth Schedule for the tribe.

Seven other amendment bills pertaining to Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori autonomous councils and Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council were also moved by Pegu.

All the bills passed through voice vote deals with inserting new sub-clauses for enforcing financial discipline, strengthening transparency and accountability.

Two more amendment bills, Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by minister for Social Justice and Empowerment department Pijush Hazarika were also passed by the House by voice vote.



PTI




assam Assam Legislative Assembly 

The Assam Tribune


