Assam Assembly passes 10 Bills, including Satra preservation & development bill

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Legislative Assembly passed as many as 10 Bills on the third day of the winter session Thursday.

The Assembly cleared the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, moved by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta. The Bill seeks to bolster institutional mechanisms for the conservation and development of satras in the State.

Other major Bills passed today include the Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Assam Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

In the education sector, two key pieces of legislation – the Rabindranath Tagore University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Su-Ka-Pha University Bill, 2025 – were passed after being moved by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Two taxation-related Bills – the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – moved by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog were also passed.

The House also approved amendments to the Assam Co-operative Societies Act after Co-operation Minister Jogen Mohan moved the Bill.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul, was passed after discussion.

Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala moved and secured the passage of the Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, rounding off the day’s legislative business.





By

Staff Reporter