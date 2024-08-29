Assam Assembly erupts over BJP MLA’s alarming report on teachers’ safety in minority areas

Guwahati, Aug 29: The Assam Assembly witnessed a chaotic session during the Question Hour on Thursday, as BJP MLA Ramakanta Dewri made serious revelations regarding the security of government teachers in sensitive, minority-dominated areas of his constituency.

Dewri, representing Morigaon, claimed that teachers in the region face grave security threats, leading to heated exchanges and disruptions in the House.

Dewri highlighted the plight of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers, particularly in Lahorighat.

“A few years ago, when the government appointed TET teachers from Upper and Lower Assam to minority-dominated areas in Lahorighat, there were instances where they were forcibly taken away," Dewri told the press.

In a shocking revelation, Dewri recounted an incident where a TET-eligible teacher was allegedly forced to consume beef under “pressure”. “The victim pleaded for her life to the then Education Minister, Siddartha Bhattacharya, who eventually submitted an application for the victim’s protection to me," Dewri added.

The BJP legislator expressed concern that the situation remains dire in his constituency, with reports of TET teachers being coerced into marriages with minority grooms out of fear for their lives.

“When I brought up this issue, the Opposition reacted with outrage, disrupting the session's proceedings. I challenge them to visit Lahorighat and witness the reality faced by these teachers,” Dewri asserted.

However, the Opposition dismissed Dewri's claims as an attempt to divert attention from pressing issues in Assam's education system. Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, speaking to the press, accused the government of orchestrating distractions to avoid answering critical questions about the state's educational infrastructure.

“The Question Hour is our only opportunity to address the people's problems. I urge the government not to deprive us of this platform,” said Ahmed, who represents Chaygaon.

Ahmed further pointed out significant gaps in the state's education system, revealing that 36,641 out of 96,170 teaching positions remain vacant across various levels of schooling.

Additionally, he noted a shortage of 3,777 science teachers in higher secondary schools and highlighted the absence of internet connectivity in 22,568 schools across Assam.

Ahmed demanded that the government provide answers on when these vacancies and discrepancies would be addressed, urging swift action to improve the state's educational landscape.