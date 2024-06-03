Assam: ASI held in Bongaigaon over firing accusations

Bongaigaon, Jun 3: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Bongaigaon Police has been held over alleged firing accusations.

As per sources, the ASI, identified as Biplab Das, a resident of Sorbhog, was stationed at the Kajalgaon police outpost in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur, and after completing his duty, he entered the residence of one Ranjit Nath.

After having a conversation with Ranjit Nath's son, Jyotish Nath, the ASI fired three shots with his service pistol.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. However, following the incident, Jyotish lodged an FIR, based on which police detained the ASI from his residence.

Currently, Biplab Das is in the custody of Manikpur Police.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.