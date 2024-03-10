Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Silchar

Guwahati, Mar 10: With the continuous effort to curb corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped an ASI of Ghungoor OP under Silchar PS in Cachar, Assam, on Sunday.

As per reports, the ASI was caught accepting a bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle.

The accused ASI has been identified as Noman Uddin Ahmed.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped ASI Noman Uddin Ahmed of Ghungoor OP under Silchar PS, Dist-Cachar, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle of the complainant.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 10, 2024



